Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke to the media for the first time since his undrafted return, and while he touched on rumors of that brief stint, he also discussed rumors of him playing for another team.

Recently, UFC president Dana White said he had almost executed a plan to bring Brady and one of his favorite targets, Rob Gronkowski, to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, which was then scrapped by then-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. .

Brady, however, was very candid when bringing up these rumors, saying Tampa Bay was the only place he wanted to go after his long tenure with the New England Patriots.

“I’ve read all these different stories about all these different places I should go or could go. I’m only going to go one place,” he told reporters after the Bucks’ loss at the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. “I think this whole organization knows that, and all the conversations we’ve had over a period of time, I’ve chosen the right place for me.”

Brady added that owner Joel Glazer, GM Jason Licht and his head coaches, Bruce Arians and now Todd Bowles, have all made a great effort to “make the relationship work.”

“It’s been an amazing relationship and I appreciate everyone for allowing me to come here and experience this part of my football life, I look back and it would be incomplete if I didn’t have it,” Brady said.

Aside from the Raiders, the NFL found the Miami Dolphins another potential destination for Brady until former head coach Brian Flores sued the team. The investigation found that the Dolphins spoke to Brady four separate times at times they should not have, because they wanted Brady to play in Miami and become a minority owner of the franchise.

During his 11-day absence, Brady said “it was all personal” as to why he pulled out of the game.

“You know everybody goes through different situations, so we all have very unique challenges in our lives,” he said. “I’m 45, man, there’s a lot going on. You’ve got to figure life out the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

But Brady said his vision hasn’t suffered as he heads into his 23rd NFL season.

He played in the final preseason game against the Colts, his only action in a game before the start of the regular season, where he connected on six of his eight passes for 44 yards.

Brady and the Bucs open their regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on September 11.