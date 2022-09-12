New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tom Brady threw his first touchdown of the new season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans made it highlight-reel worthy.

Brady had several chances to throw for his 625th career touchdown in the first half of the game, but Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons had other things on his mind with the Sox on key third down situations. Field goals are all the points Brady has seen.

But he wasted no time in the third quarter for a first-and-goal, extending the fade to Evans, who had to use his trusty hands to turn his entire body and pull away for the score.

Along with Cowboys corner Travon Diggs, Evans stretched out his long arms to grab the ball, secure it on the floor and put six points on the scoreboard for the Bucks.

Evans is Tampa Bay’s top target once again this season as he enters his 9th year with the Bucks. He’s never had less than 1,000 yards in all of his seasons in the NFL, and Brady has helped keep that streak alive the past two seasons.

Brady also loves finding Evans in the end zone, as the 6-foot-5 wideout has 13 and 14 touchdowns over the past two seasons, respectively.

That touchdown made it a 19-3 game as Dak Prescott, the other quarterback in the contest, couldn’t find any rhythm in his home stadium.

It could be the first of many between Brady and Evans this season, but it’s sure to be one when these two study the game.

In the end, the Bucks won 19-3.