Sports

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, Tom Brady's key blocker, went down with a knee injury.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen injured his left knee and walked off the field at the end of practice Thursday.

Neither coach Todd Bowles nor general manager Jason Licht anticipated the severity of the injury, which occurred during a non-contact two-minute drill on the second day of training camp workouts with players wearing shorts, shirts and helmets.

“It’s unfortunate right now because there’s nothing fancy going on,” Bowles said. “We have to look at the tape and see what happened. It didn’t seem like anything.

Licht said it could be a few days before the Buccaneers know how long Jensen can be sidelined.

Second-year pro Robert Hainsey replaced Jensen for the remainder of the drill. Another backup offensive lineman, Nick Leverett, will also take some snaps in practice when the starter is out.

“Right now, we’re terrible for Jensen. There’s no update on that. We won’t be for a while,” Licht said. “We have some tests that you have to wait a few days to get. You have to wait for the swelling and things like that to go down.

Jensen, a ninth-year pro starting his fifth season with Tampa Bay, is a Pro Bowl selection for the first time in 2021.

The first player the Bucs re-signed since Tom Brady’s brief retirement ended in March, the 31-year-old center agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract in free agency without reassignment.

