Bubba Watson is still hoping to get more chances at winning a third green jacket at the Masters, despite turning down the PGA Tour for LIV golf.

Watson won the Masters in 2012 and 2014 but recently became one of the biggest names to join the Saudi-backed rebel golf league. It’s possible he could play at Augusta, but those rules aren’t set by how the PGA Tour handles those who resign their tour cards.

“To me, being the Masters champion is a very strange situation; right now, we can play in it, and I hope and pray that they make the right decisions,” Watson said. Via Golf Digest As he prepares for LIV Golf’s Boston event

“I sat my kids down and told them we couldn’t go to Augusta [Augusta National] Tell me I can’t go [even as a] Past champion, then I don’t want to be there anyway because it’s the wrong way to look at it.”

Past Masters champions are invited to the Masters each year.

All four major golf tournaments have allowed LIV golf competitors to play in their tournaments this year, but there is no guarantee the same rules will apply for the 2022-23 season and beyond.

One of the earlier defectors, Phil Mickelson, did not play the Masters. Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said he was not invited.