Bubba Wallace was emotional after finishing second Sunday in the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Wallace was on pole for the race and battled valiantly with Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin to finish in the top 5. After Christopher Bell collided with Ross Chastain, bringing out the caution flag with 40 laps to go, Harvick beat Wallace on the restart. And never looked back.

Bubba Wallace drives during qualifying at Michigan International Speedway on August 6, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Wallace won the pole position.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancia)

23XI for Racing No. Harvick finished 3 seconds ahead of Wallace, driving the 23 Toyota Camry.

“Second doesn’t get you in the playoffs. It’s worse than Daytona. Daytona, we just fell into it. It’s the car we have,” he said, via NBC Sports.

“Mid-race we got a little behind on adjustments. I didn’t think we were going to get back there. It was hard to pass. The aero sensitivity on these cars is just nuts. Just be soft and hungry and get us there, and then you know I made the wrong choice on the restart.”

Kyle Busch, Austin Cindyric involved in big Michigan crash: ‘Can’t buy a break now’

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, Aug. Pole poses for photos after winning the award during qualifying for the Firekeepers Casino 400 on June 6, 2022.

(Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Wallace said he felt like he had “failed everyone”.

“I want to win so badly, and this is the best opportunity,” he added.

Wallace also finished second in the Daytona 500 in February. He won his first race last season at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bubba Wallace, left, and Martin Truex Jr. laugh on the grid during practice for the Firekeepers Casino 400, August 6, 2022, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

He has just three races left to reach the playoffs. The regular-season finale is Aug. 27 at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

