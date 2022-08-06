New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Bubba Wallace scored his first career pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Michigan.

He placed in the final at 190.703 mph. Wallace was the only driver to break 190 mph in the qualifying session.

“About time,” Wallace said, via NASCAR.com. “It took me five years to get my first poll. The 23 XI, everyone in the No. 23 squad is a testament to that.

“They’ve been doing a tremendous job all year, really. We haven’t had the finish we deserve, but everyone’s proud that they’re going to hang on. There’s been a lot of adversity on this team and we’re ready to fight. .”

Wallace won his first career Cup win at Talladega in October in a rain-shortened race.

Bubba Wallace will finish second in the Daytona 500

The 29-year-old has three top 10 finishes in a row and is good for fourth. In his last race at Indianapolis, he started 19th and finished fifth.

He finished second in the Daytona 500, the second time he had done so.

Christopher Bell will be ahead of Wallace, followed by former champions Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.

Wallace is 20th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, trailing Chase Elliott by 363 points.