Bubba Wallace has received a multiyear contract extension with 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing announced a multi-year contract extension Friday ahead of Wallace’s final push for a spot in NASCAR’s playoffs.

A Cup team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan launched in late 2020, built around Wallace, the only black driver competing at NASCAR’s top level. The team expanded this season to add a second car with veteran Kurt Busch as Wallace’s teammate.

“It feels great to complete this restoration and know I have a home at 23XI Racing,” said Wallace. “Thank you MJ and Denny for believing in me. We’ve come a long way together in less than two years, and we’ve checked off some major goals. We know we still have work to do on and off the race track, but I’m very happy with our team and the direction we’re going.

Sports Newspaper:Sign up now for daily coverage of sports highlights

Wallace is coming off his first career pole at Michigan International Speedway. But he came up one spot short of the playoff-clinching victory needed to earn one of the 16 spots in NASCAR’s championship field.

His runner-up finish last week gave Wallace four straight finishes of eighth or better, and he enters Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway 19th in the Cup standings. A win in any of the remaining three regular-season races would put Wallace in the playoffs.

“Bubba played a key role in the early stages of 23XI and I’m delighted to see him continue with the team,” said Hamlin. “When we announced Bubba as our first driver, the goal was to help him take his career to the next level, and we’ve done just that. Bubba continues to get more competitive every week. We’re excited to see his growth as he and the team work to achieve our goals.

Wallace’s first Cup victory for the organization last fall was at No. 23 Toyota with a win at Talladega Superspeedway.

He has also been a key figure in diversity, equity and inclusion efforts with both 23I Racing and NASCAR to help grow the fan base. Wallace has worked on programs like “Bubba’s Block Party,” which opened Thursday night at Richmond Raceway and aims to bring NASCAR to a younger, more diverse audience. His “Live to Be Different Foundation” allows Wallace to engage with the Charlotte-area community through backpack drives and a “Knowledge is Power program” that brings students to race tracks across the country.

Additionally, Wallace’s apparel design collaborations with both McDonald’s and the Columbia Sportswear Company brought NASCAR to new audiences.