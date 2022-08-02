New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bryson DeChambeau admits he lost touch with Tiger Woods after his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

DeChambeau is one of the PGA Tour’s brightest stars. He won the NCAA Division I Championship and the US Amateur in the same year. He won the 2020 US Open, the first major win of his career. He finished eighth at the Open Championship in July.

The 28-year-old looked tough with Woods throughout his golf career, until he chose to join LIV Golf.

“We’re very close and unfortunately we haven’t talked,” DeChambeau said Friday, via GolfMagic. “One day we’ll do it again and I’m always open to a conversation with anybody. I have no problem with that, and hopefully we’ll see eye to eye on it.”

Woods clarified his stance on LIV Golf last month.

“Greg (Norman) has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interests of our game and we’re coming back to perhaps the most historic and traditional place in our sport. And I believe that’s the right thing to do,” Woods said of the R&A disinviting Greg Norman from the ceremony.

“I know Greg tried to do it in the early ’90s. It didn’t work then and he’s trying to make it work now. I still don’t see how it’s in the best interests of the game. That’s what the European Tour and the PGA Tour are and what they’ve done and all of the game of golf. The governing bodies and all the major championships, that’s how they run it. I think they see it differently than Greg sees it.”

Woods is among those proposed to join LIV Golf.

Norman confirmed the offer to Woods on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday between $700M and $800M.

“That number is there, yes,” Norman responded. “Tiger is a needle mover. So you have to look at the best. They approached Tiger first before I became CEO,” he said, adding, “Yeah, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood.”

