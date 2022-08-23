New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One of LeBron James’ sons received a Division I offer to play college basketball on Monday.

Bryce James plays for Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California with his older brother, Brony James. Both were spotted with a select California Basketball Club team playing three games overseas last week in preparation for the upcoming high school basketball season.

Bryce James revealed he received his first offer from Duquesne.

“Blessed to receive my first D1 offer from Duquesne #GoDukes,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

James is part of the Class of 2025. Major college basketball recruiting outlets don’t have a star rating for him. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 165 pounds 247 by sports.

The Duquesne Dukes don’t have many championships in their men’s basketball program, but they do have a long history that dates back to the 1910s.

Duquesne made the NCAA Tournament in 1940, 1952, 1969, 1971 and 1977. In 1940, the Dukes reached the semifinals but lost to Indiana. There were only eight teams in the bracket at the time. In 1969, the team defeated St. John’s 75-72 in the East Regional third place game.

However, since last making the tournament in 1977, the Dukes have not made it since. Duquesne finished the 2019-20 season with 21 wins, but its chance to make the Big Dance was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season, Duquesne finished 6-24 overall and 1-16 in Atlantic-10 Conference play.