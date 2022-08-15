Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Was Paid Less Than Chris Pratt For ‘Jurassic World’ Films

(CNN) If you’re convinced, Bryce Dallas Howard reports that the gender pay gap hasn’t disappeared.

Talking to the actress inside She was paid “significantly less” than her co-star Chris Pratt for her work in the “Jurassic World” films released in 2015, 2018 and 2022.

“When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014 and it was a different world and I was at a loss,” she said. “And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and that’s what sealed your deal.”

Eventually, she said, she discussed the disparity with Pratt, who took action to get his co-star equal status at other franchise-related opportunities, such as games and theme park rides.

“He literally told me: ‘You don’t have to do anything. I’m going to do all the negotiating. That’s what we’re going to get paid, and you don’t have to think about it, Bryce,’ ” Howard said. “And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I get paid more for that kind of thing than a movie.”

Read on