Bryant Young was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday with other NFL greats, but his speech stole the show in Canton, Ohio.

Young played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1994 to 2007. He was a one-time Super Bowl champion, All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler during his career.

But his stats and accolades are on the back burner when he steps up to the podium. Young spoke about the tragedy of losing his 15-year-old son Colby to pediatric brain cancer in 2016. This moving tribute drew loud applause from those who watched his speech in Canton.

“Colby realized where things were going. He didn’t fear death as much as the process of dying,” Young said. “Would it be painful? Would he be remembered? We promised Colby that we would keep his memory alive and carry on his name.

“Colby … you live in our hearts. … we will always speak your name.”

Young finished his career with 89.5 sacks and 627 tackles. He is the 15th player to go into the Hall of Fame as a member of the 49ers organization.

“For young people, the advice I give them is this: never, ever be complacent,” he said. “Always find an opportunity to get better and move forward. There is always work to be done. Don’t get stuck in a rut. There are always opportunities when you are open and teachable. Keep your eyes on what’s ahead and always open to improvement.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.