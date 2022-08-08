New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Boston Bruins captain isn’t going anywhere.

The Bruins announced forward Patrice Bergeron to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with an additional $2.5 million in performance-based incentives.

The Bruins great enters his 19th NHL season this fall, and it’s one of the most important in Bruins history.

Last year Bergeron was awarded the Frank J. Selke Trophy, which is awarded to the best defensive forward. This is the fifth time Bergeron has won the award in his career.

In 73 games, Bergeron recorded 65 points with 25 goals, 40 assists and a plus/minus rating of +16.

In the Bruins’ lone playoff appearance, they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, with Bergeron recording three goals and four assists. He was good for a point per game during the seven-game series.

Bergeron ranks fourth in franchise history in games played (1,216) and game-winning goals (74), goals (400), assists (582) and points (982).

The 37-year-old is second in Bruins history in playoff games played (167), playoff points (127), third in playoff assists (78), and third in playoff goals (49).

The L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, native was drafted by the Bruins in the second round (45th overall pick) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.