New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After Bruce Willis suffers from aphasia — a condition that affects the ability to communicate — his wife Emma hit out at critics who made poor comments on her “Bereavement Awareness” post.

Emma took to her Instagram on Thursday to address the backlash over the post National Bereavement Awareness Day.

“On a day when you’re not allowed to talk about grief, self-care or being human in the world…” she wrote in her Instagram story.

She went on to share a screenshot of negative comments that read, “She’s such a drama queen,” and “Oh she’s getting by with his $$$…”

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma laments his aphasia diagnosis

Emma addressed the setback and re-shared her husband’s final clap in a follow-up post.

“But in the words of the great, philosophical and wise Bruce Willis…’Ah, f— ’em.’

As she coped with her husband’s aphasia diagnosis in her own way, she responded to the harsh comments.

“So, in this crazy day and age of comments and, you know, people thinking they know you and things and the situation — ah, f— ’em,” Emma commented.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“When I use my husband’s quote I hope you use that quote often. I think he’s been under observation for years and he’s built up this ultra-thick skin and he can give two– –. I, on the other hand, give two— -.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Emma added that Bruce’s phrase ‘ah, f— ’em’ was “extremely helpful” and she hopes it will help others in life when dealing with difficult situations.

The iconic actor’s wife’s comments came as Bruce opened up about his grief.

The model shared an Instagram video montage that depicts the various activities she’s been doing over the summer to cope with her husband’s illness.

“It’s the summer of self discovery – finding new hobbies, getting out of my comfort zone and being active,” she captioned the post, which included clips of her gardening, working out, playing tennis and painting. “My grief is paralyzing, but I’m learning how to live alongside it. As my stepdaughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too.”

Emma and Bruce got married in 2009. The couple has two daughters.