Months after Bruce Willis’ diagnosis of debilitating aphasia, the Legendary actorHis wife, Emma Heming Willis, opened up about her grief.

On Tuesday, the model shared an Instagram video montage that captured her various activities to cope with the summer. Husband is ill.

“It’s the summer of self discovery – finding new hobbies, getting out of my comfort zone and being active,” she captioned the post, which included clips of her gardening, working out, playing tennis and painting. “My grief is paralyzing but I’m learning how to live with it step daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too.”

To accompany the video montage, she used Aretha Franklin’s classic 1968 song “I Say a Little Prayer for You.”

Bruce Willis continued to work after his aphasia diagnosis because he ‘wanted to’, says attorney

Back in March, the actor’s family announced that Bruce was retiring from acting suffering from aphasia. Aphasia is a condition that affects the ability to communicate. According to IMDB, Willis’ last film, “Paradise City,” is in post-production.

“Bruce’s wonderful supporters, as a family we would like to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities,” a statement from the family read. “As a result, and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from a career that has meant so much to him.”

Emma and Bruce are married In 2009. The couple has two daughters.

