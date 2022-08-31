New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bruce Arians is ready to hand over the reins of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, but only after knowing that Bowles has the right roster to succeed in his second stint as a head coach in the NFL.

“Then it was a big deal Tom [Brady] Decided to come back ,” Arians said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. “That was the trigger for me. It’s pass time. Legacy is huge for me. Todd was bypassed during this hiring cycle. I didn’t like that.

“We’re in a situation where he’s got a great staff, a great organization, a great football team, a great roster. I’m going to pass on it now. It was an easy decision for me. I think it shocked a lot of people, but I couldn’t be happier right now. To me it’s the best in the world. There’s a job.”

Arians declared that he I missed coaching in March — Note that the decision was not health-related — just weeks after Brady announced his return to football after retiring just 40 days earlier. He’s now enjoying his new role as a senior football consultant for Tampa Bay and believes Pauulu is poised for a different outcome in his second term as Bowles head coach.

“The level of respect in our building couldn’t be higher,” Arians said when asked what he’s seen from Bowles over the past few years. “And that’s all you ask for. When you come in as a head coach, if you have respect for the building, your players, your coaches, your general manager, the front office, everybody involved in your organization. … Whatever he does.”

“His game plan in the Super Bowl [LV] It’s amazing. So, I think that part of it is the easiest thing because he has respect, he’s got a great reputation. And he was great to deal with [individually] on an individual basis.”

Even though Bowles inherits a roster full of talent, including the greatest quarterback of all time, the pressure of an NFL season is still there. Arians is well known for his 28 years of coaching at the NFL level, including nine as the head coach of three football teams.

As coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, Arians was hospitalized with chest pains during a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“We lost to the Vikings and came home — one of the real tough losses — and just couldn’t shake it off,” Arians explained. “You don’t want to wake anyone up or get that phone call at 3 in the morning, especially your wife. So, I had to wake her up and go to the hospital with chest pains.

They said everything was a heart attack. “I was very lucky, but then I learned about cholesterol levels and how bad they are. It was a big wake-up call.”

Arians said he started making time for exercise and a healthy diet, but there were no warning signs that led to his health scare.

“Nothing,” Arians said when asked if there were any signs his cholesterol levels were a problem. “It’s a scary moment because when they start putting needles in your arm and go to your heart, it’s not fun.”

Ariens has partnered with Novartis to promote what it calls the “silent killer,” Keeping Your Cholesterol Down.

“September is cholesterol awareness month,” Arians told Fox News Digital. “For me, it’s a matter of getting the message out. Check it out, get a scorecard, make sure we’re staying on top of it.

“Especially if you’re in a stressful situation,” he added. “If you’re in a stressful job and you have bad cholesterol, that’s a silent killer. We Fired about coachingcholesterol.com .”

While Arians will no longer have to navigate the rigors of the head coaching position, he will likely continue to see Brady defy him for at least a year or so for years to come.

“He’s throwing the ball better than he did two years ago and looks great,” Arians said when asked how long Brady could last. “I think it’s all about Tom and his family and how much longer he wants to play. But physically, yes, he can play.”

Tampa Bay opens the season on September 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.