Bruce Arians not worried about Tom Brady’s absence from Buccaneers camp: ‘He’s all in’

Bruce Arians agrees: In his 20-plus years of coaching in the NFL, he’s never missed 11 days of training camp.

And yet?

“I never had a Tom Brady,” the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and now team consultant told USA TODAY Sports on Zoom on Tuesday. “When you’re 45 and you’ve got your way, there’s more going on in your life than a 25-year-old does. Tom needs time.

“I think it’s a good move for everybody.”

No cause for concern?

“Who can you ask players in the huddle to get chewed out by him,” Arians joked. “They all know he’s laser-focused and ready to roll. So I would say to anybody: Don’t worry about Tom Brady.

“One thing about Tom Brady is you never have to worry about focus. He’s either there, or he’s not there.”

Brady’s last nine months have been rare for an NFL player. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback announced his retirement in January and his retirement in March. He reported to training camp in July, then missed 11 days of training camp in early August.

Arians, who retired in March after three years as Tampa Bay’s head coach, including a Super Bowl title, is related in some ways. Like Brady, Arians retired and returned to the NFL. As he said of Brady, Arians’ first retirement since—a five-year Cardinals head coach stint in which he left after the 2018 season—has a lot more going on in his life than his early assistant NFL coaching days. Several cancer battles have plagued Arians, including a November 2016 postgame hospital trip due to chest tightness.

“I thought I was having a heart attack and found out I had heart disease, really bad cholesterol and we had to find a game plan to address that,” Arians said, speaking in conjunction with the “Coaching Cholesterol” campaign and cholesterol medication. “Cholesterol and stress, it’s a silent killer. So I want to educate everyone as much as we can.”

Arians eventually returned to a head coaching role, his first Super Bowl ring coming in his second stint as a head coach. Can Brady Win a Post-(Brief) Retirement? Arians, who moved into a Bucs consultant role in March after retiring, doesn’t doubt it. He highlighted the potential upsides of the veteran’s time away.

“It was great for us because we worked with our backup quarterbacks, especially with (quarterback) Kyle Trask getting valuable reps at that point,” Arians said. “Tom doesn’t need reps. He’s back, as awesome as ever.

“The energy in the building is back up 100%.”