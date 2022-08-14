Browns starting center Nick Harris is likely out for the season with a knee injury

Browns starting center Nick Harris will need season-ending surgery on his right knee after suffering an injury in Friday night’s 23-14 preseason-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Harris underwent an MRI Saturday after going down on the second play of the game. Bull ran over Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton and carted Harris to the locker room.

“We’re still gathering … to make sure we have all the information before we make that decision,” Stefanski said Saturday of Harris’ surgery.

“All these injuries stink. You don’t want anybody to get hurt. Nick’s definitely been a tough guy this season. Really hope it’s not an offseason because the kid’s been struggling.”

Harris was replaced by Ethan Posic, who signed a one-year, $1.187 million contract in March. The Browns released JC Tretter, their starter for the past five seasons, on March 15 in a cost-saving move and handed the job to Harris, a 2020 fifth-round pick out of the University of Washington.

The president of the NFL Players Association, Tretter, 31, remains an unsigned free agent. Stefanski would not comment on potential roster moves handled by general manager Andrew Berry and his staff. Brock Hoffman, 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech, is the only other center on the training camp roster.

“I don’t comment on roster-type things, that’s Andrew and his staff,” Stefanski said when asked specifically about Tretter. “I want to note that Ethan has done a good job and he’s done a good job since April. I’m excited about what he can bring to the table.”

Pocic could be their best option, especially if Deshaun Watson is suspended for the season and the Browns are reserving salary cap space to bring in another starting quarterback.

Posic, 27, the Seahawks’ second-round pick in 2017 out of LSU, started 40 of the 57 games he played in Seattle. He started 10 of his 13 games in 2021 and was ranked 15th out of 39 eligible centers graded by ProFootballFocus.com. Tretter is sixth in those rankings.

“He’s a physical football player. He’s a big center; he’s got really good size,” Stefanski said of Posic, 6-6 and 320 pounds. “He’s played a lot of football in his career. For us it’s getting him good exposure to what we do, which we’ve been doing since April. He’s done a good job. [offensive line] train box [Bill] Callahan and Koch [Scott] Peters in understanding our techniques. I really think we have a guy who has done that in some big moments.”

Now listed at 6-foot-1 and 293 pounds, Harris has used the offseason to gain strength, but retains his athleticism to pull and move off screens.

Last season, the Browns learned how offensive injuries can disrupt an offense. They allowed 49 sacks after giving up 26 in 2020, making their first playoff appearance since 2002 and winning their first postseason game since Jan. 1, 1995. Right tackle Zach Conklin, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and swing tackle Chris Hubbard are out. Games involving injuries and treachery make it to the COVID-19 list.

Pocic joins the offensive line, one of the Browns’ strongest position groups. Left guard Joel Bitonio and right guard Wyatt Teller were Pro Bowlers, with Bitonio and Conklin named All-Pro.