Browns ‘Shaman’ Trust QB Jacoby Brissett After Deshaun Watson’s Suspension

BEREA, Ohio – There are few players on the Browns who are closer to Jacoby Brissett on a day-in, day-out basis than Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoh.

The quarterback and outside linebacker sit across from each other in the team’s locker room in Berea. The first 11 games of the season gave the second-year pro a chance to see who would be at the controls of the Browns’ offense.

What Owusu-Koramoh discovered at that time was not just a footballer. In Brissett, he found an oracle of sorts.

“I mean, he’s the guy we look to for that big wisdom,” Owusu-Koramoh said Friday. “He’s one of those, what they call … a shaman. He’s got that wisdom that we’re all trying to get. But no, he’s a great guy.”

Brissett’s role with the Browns was known almost literally from the day he signed with the team. He signed on March 19, one day after acquiring Deshaun Watson in a trade.

From that moment on, Brissett was guaranteed to be the starting quarterback for at least part of the Browns’ season. Not sure what the season is.

Two weeks ago, when Sue L. Robinson handed down Watson’s original suspension, it was supposed to be six games. On Thursday, after a settlement was reached on the NFL’s appeal of that decision, the Browns — and Brissett — learned it would be 11 games.

For Brissett, it doesn’t matter if it’s one game, six games or 11 games. It’s not going to change who he is on a daily basis.

“I just have to be myself,” Brissett said. “I don’t really try to do more or less. More than that, I try to be myself.”

But, who exactly is Jacoby Brissett? Someone outside the Browns’ facility might see him as a quarterback who has bounced from New England to Indianapolis to Miami and now Cleveland, often thrust into situations like the one he suddenly finds himself in right now.

People inside the facility? They see Brissett as someone who can bring the perfect balance of football and entertainment.

“He’s a funny guy,” running back Nick Chubb said. “He’s fun to be around. He’s always very serious, but it’s fun, face-to-face. He’s a great guy to be around.”

Reviews like Chubb’s are why Brissett has earned a reputation from players around the league as a great teammate. That’s why, even in the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position, his teammates rallied around him as everyone awaited the final resolution of Watson’s discipline.

For those teammates, they haven’t seen a quarterback who posted a 14-23 record as a starter in his previous stops, including 2-3 in Miami last year. Regardless of past results or outside opinions, they saw a quarterback they believed could still win.

“Can’t really worry about what outsiders say,” receiver Amari Cooper said. “We know Jacoby, we understand what he brings to the table, we see him practice every day, we see how hard he works, so we believe in him 100 percent, he’s not going to be back there if we don’t. Again, we don’t really have to worry about what outsiders say, we We will go there and do our work.”

So, too, is Brissett. It’s something he’s been able to do more of lately as the Browns make a complete transition from Watson to him with the first-unit offense.

Brissett didn’t get any snaps with that group through the offseason and the first three full-squad practices. That changed a little on the fourth day of training camp, when they started working him out with the team.

However, after last week’s preseason opener in Jacksonville, the change was overwhelming. It started on Sunday and continued all week, with Brissett getting basically all of the No. 1 quarterback’s reps.

“We have a plan and I think we’re going with the plan and I feel more comfortable with the offense,” Brissett said. “I haven’t played in the game yet, so I think when that time comes and I’ll use it, I will, I’ll use these practices as my game these days. I’ll go out there with the mentality that it’s a game I feel like I’m playing every day.

Although Brissett is unlikely to play more than a few series before the Sept. 11 season opener at Carolina. He didn’t play against the Jaguars — the game Watson started — in Sunday’s second preseason game against Philadelphia.

Brissett made his only preseason appearance in August. He is expected to appear in the final against Chicago on the 27th. However, he doesn’t believe that will hinder his ability to settle into a starter’s role.

“I think I feel more comfortable every day we go out there,” Brissett said. “Obviously, I haven’t played in the game, but just seeing how the game is called and just talking to the guys in the game. The sideline and stuff like that gives us more confidence in what we’re doing. So I’m looking to continue to build on that.