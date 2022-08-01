Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games by an independent disciplinary official after 24 women filed suit alleging he sexually assaulted him during massage sessions.

Retired Judge Sue L. Robinson announced his decision Monday, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the news has not yet been made public.

Robinson also ruled that Watson was not required to pay an additional fine.

The league’s collective bargaining agreement allows the NFL to appeal if it disagrees with Robinson’s decision. NFL Commissioner Goodell or his designee will handle that appeal decision.

Additional lawsuits settled: Watson struck a deal in 23 out of 24 cases

During disciplinary hearings at an undisclosed location in late June, the NFL, Watson and the NFL Players Association presented their case to Robinson, a retired federal judge who now serves as the NFL’s disciplinary officer. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Robinson reviewed the results of an investigation conducted by the NFL over the past year and heard arguments from both sides before making her decision on Watson’s punishment.

The NFL’s argument for an indefinite suspension is designed to allow flexibility if additional cases emerge.

Watson’s case was unprecedented because of the number of accused. Two Texas grand juries also decided not to indict him.

The last player to receive an indefinite suspension from the NFL was running back Ray Rice, who knocked down his wife in an Atlantic City elevator in February 2014. Rice initially received a two-game suspension, but after a public outcry, Goodell extended that punishment. to an indefinite length. Rice appealed and won his case and his freedom to return to the field in November 2014. But no team signed him.

Watson’s legal troubles began in March 2021 after several women — who sought his services via social media — accused him of sexual misconduct in early 2020 and early 2021.

The allegations come shortly after Watson expressed his displeasure with his original team, the Houston Texans, demanding a trade. Twenty-two women sued him in 2021, specifically in March and April 2021, while the remaining two came in May and June 2022. Watson has reached settlements with 23 of the 24 women who sued him.

Against the Texans, Watson was a healthy scratch for all 17 games last season. Watson was traded after the first grand jury’s decision on the nine complaints, but before the second grand jury decided in March 2022 on the 10th complaint. The Browns traded up three first-round picks, two fourth-rounders and a third-rounder. Picked Houston (as a sixth-rounder) and gave Watson a record $230 million contract with five years fully guaranteed.

Browns officials claim they’ve done their homework on Watson’s situation and say they feel good about him as a person despite the allegations he’s faced.

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, signed by the Browns in March, is expected to take over as the starter with Watson sidelined. Although he primarily served as a backup during his six-year tenure, Brissett compiled 37 starts, including nearly two seasons as the top signal-caller for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and 2019.

The Browns traded current starter Baker Mayfield, who was asked to move after the team began pursuing Watson, who was traded to the Carolina Panthers on July 6.

Contributing: Brent Schrotenboer