Three of the four remaining women with active lawsuits against Deshaun Watson have reached confidential settlements with the Cleveland Browns quarterback to end those cases, according to their attorney, Tony Buzby.

Buzby did not immediately disclose that none of the plaintiffs had settled with Watson, after 20 women previously reached confidential settlements with him in June.

A total of 24 women accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021, including the first plaintiff, Ashley Solis, who said Watson brought her own towel to the massage session and caused him to touch her genitals without her consent.

The allegations led to an investigation by the NFL, which sought to suspend him indefinitely under the league’s personal conduct policy. A decision on the matter is expected to come Monday from NFL disciplinary officer Sue Robinson, a former federal judge who presided over a three-day hearing on the matter in late June.

“After long and intense negotiations, I can confirm that last night, our team settled three of the four remaining civil cases with Deshaun Watson,” Buzby said in a statement Monday. “We will continue to discuss the remainder of the case with Watson’s legal team as appropriate.”

Watson, 26, has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes after two grand juries in Texas declined to indict him in March. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, said the women were lying and saw Buzby Watson as a “payday.”

The alleged incidents involving Watson came during his tenure with the Houston Texans, who traded Watson to the Browns in March. The Texans recently reached confidential settlements with 30 women with claims related to Watson, who allegedly allowed his conduct, including giving the women nondisclosure agreements to sign.

The Browns focused on him despite the controversy and gave him a record guaranteed contract of $230 million over five years.

Buzbee credited Solis in his announcement Monday.

“This case started because a woman had the courage to come forward and make her voice heard,” Buzby said. “Her courage inspired many others with the same experience. None of this story would have happened without that one brave voice. One person can make a difference.”