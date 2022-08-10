New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jakiem Grant’s first season Cleveland Browns Wednesday came to an abrupt end after being placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the year.

Grant, who signed a A three-year deal worth up to $13.8 million In March, cornerback AJ Green walked off the field during Tuesday’s training camp session after getting injured in a one-on-one drill.

“I really feel terrible for Jakeem,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said before Wednesday’s announcement. “We have seen how hard the young man has worked since he joined our team.

“We all realize that injuries are a part of our game, but that doesn’t make it any easier to accept – especially for someone who works as hard and carries himself as Jakeem does.”

The two-time second-team All-Pro previously suffered an Achilles tear in his third season with the Miami Dolphins in 2018. The Browns said he will have surgery soon.

Grant made the Pro Bowl last season with the Chicago Bears. The 5-foot-6 speedster averaged 13.9 yards on punt returns and 23.4 yards returning kickoffs. He played the previous five seasons with the Dolphins.

Grant joined the Browns as a wide receiver and return specialist, but said his goal this year is to focus on being a target.

“I always teach that I’m a receiver before a returner,” Grant said. “I’m going to continue to preach that message. I’m going to keep working on it until I have a chance to have that breakout season.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.