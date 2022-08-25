New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The NFL Network is releasing its annual list of the NFL’s top 100 players ahead of the 2022 season, and a member of the Cleveland Browns says he should rank higher than he expected.

Myles Garrett told reporters Tuesday that he should be at the top of the list.

“I think I should be No. 1,” he said, via Cleveland.com.

After racking up a dozen sacks in 2020, he went from 80th that year to 16th last season. He responded to the high ranking by racking up 16 sacks and was named an AP First Team All-Pro for the second year in a row.

The NFL announced Thursday that Garrett Within the top 20, Garrett said he expected. His exact ranking won’t be released until Sunday night.

But Garrett tries not to compare himself to his peers.

Had 5 unanimous NFL First-Team All-Pro selections

“I don’t like to compare myself to anybody because I think I have different things that I bring to the table and I don’t think anybody has the specific skill set that I have,” Garrett said, via Pro Football Talk.

Only two defensive players have been ranked No. 1 since the Top 100 rankings began in 2011: JJ Watt in 2015 and Aaron Donald in 2019.

Garrett was the fourth-highest ranked defensive player last year, behind Donald with three, TJ Watt with seven, and Jalen Ramsey with 13.