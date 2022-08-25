type here...
Browns lineman Joel Bitonio stands by ‘Cleveland against the world’ comments

BEREA, Ohio – Joel Bitonio’s comments in the days following the Browns’ preseason opener in Jacksonville certainly got people’s attention.

Bitonio, the Browns’ All-Pro left guard, spoke two days after Deshaun Watson played in his only preseason game against the Jaguars on Aug. 12. Watson, who agreed to an 11-game suspension in a settlement with the NFL, was greeted with loud cheers from those in attendance that night.

“You know, I think we were less hyped after Deshaun came out of the game, but you go into a road game and they boo you, so you know what I mean?” Bitonio August. Said on the 14th. “So we’ll see how it goes. I’m sure, it looks more like Cleveland against the world than ever, so we’ll be ready for that.”

Bitonio’s comments drew some backlash on social media, as well as on sports talk radio. Some felt he was using Watson as a rallying point for the team.

Bitonio was asked about that response on Wednesday. He sticks to what he saysHe made sure that the point he was making was clear.

“I’ve noticed, and what I’ve said is, we go into stadiums and get booed by people no matter who’s playing quarterback for us, and as a team we come out and say, ‘Cleveland against the world,'” Bitonio said. “If people want to take it in the wrong context or talk about it in the wrong context, that’s their opinion.

“But I know we have good people on this team who are working hard and trying to be the best for the Cleveland Browns, and I’ve been a player here for nine years, and if anyone wants to think that I don’t like and appreciate things in my life, that’s their opinion. But with Cleveland and the people on this team, I I know where I am and where I am.

