Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Monday was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season, but his case is far from over.

On Wednesday, the The NFL has announced it will appeal Independent Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson’s decision, which means Watson’s suspension could be extended or shortened.

The league is reportedly seeking a year-long suspension, but a potential lawsuit challenging the appeal raises the possibility that Watson could be on the field sooner.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters he prepares for anything and prepares his quarterbacks for different scenarios.

“We’ll let him play, but we’ve got to be ready to play Deshaun,” Stefanski said before Day 8 of Browns training camp. According to Cleveland.com . “He hasn’t played football in over a year. We’ve got to get Jacoby (Brissett) ready to play. He’s going to be quick and start for us, and we’re going to depend on him.

“The same thing with (Josh) Dobbs and (Josh) Rosen. Those guys have to be ready to play. So I look at it as we’re going to use every opportunity we get here, individual drill, post-practice. During practice — we’ve got to get all these guys ready to play.”

Considered a Week One starter, Brissett has started 37 games in six years with three different organizations.

“Since I’ve been in this league, it’s been the next guy up,” Brissett said Tuesday, according to NFL.com. “My rookie year was like that, so that experience helps with the mindset of not only playing but understanding that you have to be ready whenever your number is called.”

“It’s great that you have that confidence in the organization. I’m excited for the opportunity,” he added.

The Browns are set to open their preseason schedule against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 12, and Stefanski said fans will likely see Watson on the field.

“These preseason games are an opportunity to play when the game is setting and the defense can come after you and you’re really in the game,” he said. “I think it’s more when you get closer. Getting reps than say in practice.