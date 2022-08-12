New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cleveland Browns fans The team took to social media this week to share their frustration over the poor performance of their season tickets.

As the Browns prepare for them preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars On Friday night, fans took to Twitter to share the gifts they received from the team for being season ticket holders.

The gift includes a vintage-style hat and a Browns license plate cover.

In comparison, Las Vegas Raiders fans were provided with a special box that included both sound and light effects to give their season ticket holders.

Cleveland opens the preseason in Jacksonville, where quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to make his debut with the team after serving a six-game suspension for more than two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans.

The NFL, which initially sought a ban of at least one year, is appealing the decision Testimony of Commissioner Roger Goodell Proved “predatory behavior” from Watson.

A report from the Associated Press on Thursday cited a source as saying Watson would accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine.