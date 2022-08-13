New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Deshaun Watson has apologized for the first time to the women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Watson spoke with Cleveland 5 News during its pregame show before the Browns’ first preseason game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

“I want to say I’m really sorry to all the women I affected in this situation,” he said, via ESPN.

“The decisions I’ve made in my life have put me in this position. I definitely want to go back, but I want to move on and grow and learn and show that I’m a real person, and I’m going to push forward.”

Watson has previously said he “doesn’t regret” his actions, but it sounds like he took some time to think.

The NFL suspended Watson six games for alleged actions during massage sessions detailed in lawsuits filed by 25 women. One woman dropped her suit and Watson settled with 23 others.

The quarterback was suspended by a retired federal judge and the NFL is appealing the suspension, aiming for at least a full season.

“I know I have a lot of work to do, especially when that time comes on the field, to make sure I’m ready to play whenever I can get back on the field,” Watson said.

“But the biggest thing is, I want to continue counseling, and I want to make sure I’m growing as a person, as a person, for my decision-making on and off the field. I’m growing in the community as much as possible, and that’s for the Cleveland community, that’s the NFL community and beyond.”

Watson completed just one of his five passes for seven yards on Friday in his first NFL action since the 2020 season.