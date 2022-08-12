New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Deshaun Watson will take to the field for the first time since his debut in 2020 Cleveland Brown’s Preseason Exhibition Friday night, but with the appeal of his six-game suspension still looming, Watson is willing to meet the NFL somewhere in the middle, according to a report.

The NFL initially sought a minimum one-year suspension Former Houston Texans quarterback After 24 women accused him of sexual harassment; However, an independent disciplinary official appointed jointly by the league and the NFLPA settled on a six-game suspension with no penalty.

Now, the NFL is appealing that decision based on evidence presented by commissioner Roger Goodell “Predatory Behavior” from Watson The embattled quarterback is willing to accept more significant punishment.

Deshaun Watson’s suspension detailed in disciplinary officer’s 16-page report

A person familiar with Watson’s defense told The Associated Press on Thursday that he would accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine to avoid missing the entire season.

It remains unclear whether the league will be willing to compromise. Goodell continued to present evidence at Tuesday’s employer meetings, which was evaluated by retired Judge Sue L. Robinson. is “very clear”. In explaining the basis of Watson’s case.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“She was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence that there were multiple violations and they were egregious and this was predatory behavior,” Goodell said.

“We’ve always felt that they were very important for us to address and in a responsible way.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The fate of Watson’s future lies with former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, who was appointed by Goodell to prosecute the case last week. While his decision is binding under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFLPA can challenge the decision in federal court.

Regardless of the ruling, Watson can still participate in preseason games, and so can Browns fans Check out their new quarterback Cleveland takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7 pm ET

The Associated Press contributed to this report.