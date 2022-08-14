New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns were stunned when they took the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night in their first preseason game.

For veteran offensive lineman Joel Bitonio, he’s not reading too much into it. Bitonio said Saturday that the same will happen more and more wherever the team goes this season.

“It seems more than ever, [it’s] Cleveland against the world, so we’ll be ready for that,” he said Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Watson made his first appearance in any NFL game since January 3, 2021. He requested a trade from the Houston Texans after the 2020 season, and then was the subject of two dozen civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment. A disciplinary official tasked with investigating Watson’s case recommended a six-game suspension for the quarterback, but the NFL decided to appeal the case.

Browns’ Deshaun Watson ‘truly sorry to all the women I affected’

Watson fumbled in the Browns’ 24-13 win over the Jaguars. He was 1-5 with seven passing yards.

Bitonio, an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2021, said he didn’t think Watson was yelled at.

“No, I think you expect it. … Any game I’ve been to it’s been loud, it’s been a surprise that you’ve been out for the first time in a series. I don’t think it bothered him,” he said. .

“Every stadium we go to, we get booed. I don’t know if it gets any worse. I think people get pissed off, you know? But I’m sure every time he goes in there, there’s some sort of hype to start the game and we go from there.”

Watson faces a season-long ban if the NFL wins an appeal of the initial six-game ban.