LeBron James “Brony” Jr. sent Ohio State Buckeyes fans into a frenzy Tuesday night after posting photos of himself in a red and white jersey on his Instagram.

James grew up watching the Buckeyes as his father, NBA superstar LeBron James, was a well-known supporter of the university. That’s why it was no surprise to see the James family at OSU’s home opener against Notre Dame last Saturday.

But the visit to Columbus didn’t stop there, as Browne had an official visit with the James program. As such, he got to try out his new threads this year after his senior season at Sierra Canyon School in California.

James made sure to use the hashtag In his Instagram caption, #notcommitted.

James’ recruiting process is just beginning to kick off his ranking in the 2023 class, currently ranked No. 41 overall by 247Sports. Many believed he would try to go professional straight out of high school, as many others had with the G League Ignite or another squad overseas.

Ohio State was great, even James’ first official visit, which his dad said he hadn’t yet in August.

Other teams besides Ohio State looking at James are Oregon, Michigan, UCLA and Memphis. Michigan is considered a bitter rival to Ohio State, who probably wouldn’t be so happy if James’ dad started wearing the blue and gold.

But OSU fans didn’t greet James Sr. with cheers. They say “We want a brony!” Chant for his son also. Talk about recruiting.

LeBron James Swats Rumors About Son’s Recruiting: ‘He Hasn’t Taken 1 Visit Yet’

However, Bronie James has yet to complete his senior season, which could boost his stock in colleges heading into the 2023-24 season. But make no mistake, when it comes to college basketball commitments this year, James Jr. is at the top of the list.

His Instagram pictures may add some potential landing spots in the coming months.