If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The brother of a young Marine killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has died by suicide a year later during a memorial service for the fallen service member.

Lance Cpl. Karim Nikoi, 20, of Norco, Calif., was one of 13 U.S. soldiers killed on Aug. 26, 2021, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device outside the Kabul airport as a crowd of American and Afghan allies tried to flee captured Taliban fighters. of the capital city.

Nearly a year later, Nicoi’s older brother, 28-year-old Dakota Halverson, died Aug. 9, a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department press release confirmed, though offered few details.

“Elder brother of one of 13 KIA in Kabul recently killed himself at his younger brother’s memorial,” Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla. tweeted Saturday, responding to a tweet by town hall reporter Julio Rosas. “Please pray for his family. There must be accountability for this continued carnage.”

Father of Slain Marines speaks out on ‘chaotic’ situation in Afghanistan

Rosas shared a link to the GoFundMe page, writing that “Shana Chappell, who lost her son LCpl. Karim Nikoi in an attack last year during an Afghanistan evacuation, has announced the death of her son, Dakota.” Rosas’ tweet included the hashtag “#SuicideAwareness.”

“Dakota Halverson was a loving son, brother and friend,” Chappell wrote on GoFundMe. “Losing his brother almost a year ago is very hard to bear. Any donations for his funeral and services would be greatly appreciated as he wanted to be buried next to his brother Kareem, who was killed serving his country on August 26, 2021. His family and I want to honor his wishes.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the fundraiser had reached more than $18,600 of its listed $20,000 goal.

Chappell and the dead Marine’s father, Steve Nikoi, President Biden’s top military officer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Mili has been a vocal critic.