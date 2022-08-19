New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brooke Shields Daughter Rowan Recently she left for her second year of college and the mother of two found that the second time was no easier than the first.

Shields posted a tearful video on Instagram expressing her feelings about sending her daughter off for her sophomore year of college.

“So I said goodbye to my daughter again, I thought it would be easier the second time. She’s already away and has been with me all summer, but I’m not driving with her, she’s driving with her dad.” Shields shared the post.

“But she’s taking my car, which is my car as my graduation present car, so she’s going to drive it,” the actress continued.

The The first year Shields left her daughter, She moved to campus with him, but said she couldn’t do that again, so decided to take a leave of absence from home this year.

“It’s so painful, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to drive off campus again.”

She shares her sympathies with all the other parents who are sending their children to college.

“If anyone goes through this, we’re all in this together,” she said.

She captioned the video, “No second thoughts when your baby goes to college.” “Sophomore year, here she comes. I’ll cry if you need me…”

At the end of the Instagram video, there’s a quick snap of Shields’ daughter in the car with the caption, “Ugh, oh so hard. I miss her already.”

Shields previously spoke about her experience leaving her daughter during her freshman year “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Describing it as “the worst thing I’ve ever experienced in my life”. Cohost Kelly Ripa told her that “it gets easier” over time.

Shields shares daughters Grier and Rowan with her Husband Chris Henchy She is married since 2001.