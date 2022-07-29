New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brooke Shields has had a lot of success in her career, but she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

In the clip Shared on InstagramShields, 57, teased an upcoming interview with Gayle King for “Oprah Daily,” in which she Aging in Hollywood is discussed, Her career and her online platform “Beginning is Now.”

“I’m still in a career, I’m still working, I’m here and I’m shocked at how unrepresented I am,” Shields told King. “Either you [in your] 20 and sexy and awesome or you’re dependent and you have teeth.”

Shields says she believes “at 40 we start living our lives,” but society doesn’t seem to agree.

“We’re not marketed!” Shields said. “When you’re done, you stop working; you’re put out to pasture. I’m pissed off with that.”

The “Blue Lagoon” star opened up about her women-oriented lifestyle brand in an interview. “When I think about the beginning, it feels like now,” she said. “I wanted women to feel that way.”

“We’re not asking for permission,” she said, before encouraging all women to “try new things, see how long I’ve lived and how much I’ve been.”

King and Shields’ interview will air Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In June, the actress appeared on the “Verywell Mind” podcast and spoke with host and licensed therapist Amy Morin about her experience aging in the public eye.

“I’ve been fighting ageism in Hollywood since I was about 7 years old,” the 57-year-old said. “It starts in Hollywood, but it’s really… sexiness is not just a young reality, it’s just a thing about being sexy and exciting and not burdening your biological lot. The clock or the way things are set up for you, because it’s traditionally done.”

“All those burdens really change… they take on a really different look and a different meaning when they start in your 40s,” she shares. “That’s when I really started to not waste time on things that didn’t serve me or make me feel good about myself.”

The “Endless Love” The actress spoke to Fox News Digital in 2020 about how she’ll be leaving behind her venerable line of Calvin Klein jeans.

“I can get into them, but it looks painful,” Shields said at the time. “I recently discovered them, [but] I think the last time I fit them comfortably was when I was in ‘Wonderful Town’ on Broadway. [back in 2004]. They are very tall.”

“When I was that age, I was built like a little kid,” the star continued. “I have no desire to fit back in with them. I’ve had two children and I’ve grown more feminine, I’m comfortable and I’m proud of it.

“I’m celebrating who I am now, I’m not trying to get the body I had when I was 15. One of the messages I want to share with other women is celebrate yourself. Instead of trying to look like someone else or be thin, own your curves and strengths. I want to be strong and fit more than anything.”

