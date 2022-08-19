type here...
Brooke Shields is moved to tears as her daughter heads back to college

(CNN)Brooke Shields Saying goodbye to your college kid says “second time doesn’t charm.”

On Thursday, the Hollywood actress and model shared a vulnerable mom moment with her Instagram followers as her 19-year-old daughter Rowan left for her sophomore year at Wake Forest University.
“So, I said goodbye to my daughter again and I thought it would be easier the second time around. She’s already gone and been with me all summer, but… I’m not driving with her, she’s driving with her. The father,” the 57-year-old said. Ashru Dhal told her 1.5 million followers.

    “But she’s taking my car, which was my car, as my current graduation car, so she’s going to drive it.”
      Shields, who is also mother to 16-year-old Gear with husband Chris Henchy, explained that she chose to stay behind this time because it was “too painful” and she couldn’t face “moving away from campus again.”
      “So, if anyone else is going through this, we’re all in this together,” Shields told her fellow parents.

      Jonah Hill is taking a break from film promotions due to anxiety attacks
      Shields ends the video on a philosophical note, saying that while she struggles to watch her daughter fly the coop, the goal of parenting is “to raise them so they leave you.”
        Shields soon received messages of support from other parents who understood her plight.
          “Goodfellas” actress Debi Mazar Wrote: “Ok… I just cried, and I’ve done that once before. Another one I’m afraid to leave. It’s horrible! And we miss them.”
          In November, Appearing on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”. Shields described taking Rowan through her first year of college at Wake Forest University as “the worst thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

