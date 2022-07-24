Brooke Henderson wins her second major at the Evian Championships

Brooke Henderson ended the Amundi Evian championship strongly on Sunday, winning her second major tournament of her career, aided by three birds in the final five holes.

Smiths Falls, Ontario. In the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, the native led with two shots, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to start a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old scored 71 points in the fourth round and sealed her victory by finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the USA.

Henderson found herself in a six-way tie for first place after scaring the 11th hole, facing real hardship for the first time in days after leading for most of the tournament.

She closed hard to single-handedly claim first, making back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes, eventually passing Schubert on the final birdie hole.

The win marks Henderson’s first major win since the 2016 PGA Women’s Championship.

