New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Brony James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, had a highlight reel dunk during an overseas game with his amateur California basketball club team on Monday.

James and the California Basketball Club played the U18 French select team in Paris. The young son of one of the world’s best basketball players made his father say “whoah” in the second quarter after taking the basketball coast-to-coast and finishing with a masterful dunk over a defender.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell were among those reacting to the dunk.

Brony James would finish with 25 points in the game, but it wasn’t enough to lead the team to victory. The California Basketball Club lost 97-85. The team will finish their European tour against the Italian club on Thursday.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO opens the door ‘down the line’ on switching teams

James is one of the top high school basketball players in the country. He will play his senior year at Sierra Canyon in California.

He has yet to attend college for the next step in his career, leaving speculation as to what’s next for the future NBA player. Accordingly For 247 gamesDuke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina have all expressed interest in him but have yet to receive any offers.

Click here to get the Fox News app

James is reportedly opting to play overseas instead of going to college. Accordingly Athletic, Australia’s National Basketball League could be a landing spot. LaMelo Ball took that path and later became a top three pick in the NBA draft.