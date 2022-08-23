New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Residents of an apartment building in the Bronx neighborhood of Morrisania say gangs of teenagers have been terrorizing them in recent months, according to local reports.

Nydia Carrero, 63, a resident of an apartment on East 169th Street, told WABC that she was attacked by a group recently.

“They were kicking me on my side, kicking me on this side, punching me in the back, trying to take my face,” she told a local news outlet.

According to NYPD data, crime is up across the Bronx in 2022, as robberies are up 43.4%, aggravated assaults up 23%, and burglaries up 38.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

Another resident of the Bronx apartment building, Victor Gonzalez, 60, told WABC the problem is getting worse.

“It’s embarrassing,” Gonzalez told a local news outlet. “They’re telling us they’ll come back and burn the building down. It’s ridiculous.”

The NYPD did not return a request for comment Monday.