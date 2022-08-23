Residents of an apartment building in the Bronx neighborhood of Morrisania say gangs of teenagers have been terrorizing them in recent months, according to local reports.
Nydia Carrero, 63, a resident of an apartment on East 169th Street, told WABC that she was attacked by a group recently.
“They were kicking me on my side, kicking me on this side, punching me in the back, trying to take my face,” she told a local news outlet.
NYC Mayor Adams slams police bail reform policies amid arrests of repeat offenders: ‘Definition of insanity’
According to NYPD data, crime is up across the Bronx in 2022, as robberies are up 43.4%, aggravated assaults up 23%, and burglaries up 38.3% compared to the same period in 2021.
Another resident of the Bronx apartment building, Victor Gonzalez, 60, told WABC the problem is getting worse.
“It’s embarrassing,” Gonzalez told a local news outlet. “They’re telling us they’ll come back and burn the building down. It’s ridiculous.”
The NYPD did not return a request for comment Monday.