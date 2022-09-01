New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson Denver made his intentions clear to the Broncos: He’s not just here to stay; He’s here to win. On Thursday, the Broncos appeared to reciprocate.

Wilson, 33, signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension that will see the nine-time Pro Bowler earn $165 million in guarantees. NFL Network reportedciting sources.

Denver acquired Wilson A huge trade from the Seattle Seahawks in March included two first-round picks, two second-rounders, tight end Noah Font, defensive end Shelby Harris and quarterback Drew Locks.

Wilson has two years left on his contract that would have paid him $24 million this season, but trade terms have indicated the Broncos are willing to pay more to land the veteran quarterback. His new contract will keep him in Denver for seven years for a total of $296 million. According to ESPN.

“I want to win three to four more Super Bowls. Same plan, same goal, same goal, same vision,” Wilson said in March After officially signing with the team. “Let’s do it. Why not?”

He said he hopes to play 10 to 12 more seasons and finish his career in Denver. After a decade in Seattle.

“Their best years are the 30- to 40-plus range,” Wilson said at the time. “You see Tom [Brady] Coming back, Drew [Brees] As long as he plays, you know. So, for me, I haven’t even started yet.”

Wilson will make his Broncos debut in Week 1 against his former team as the first quarterback to join a team that has beaten a Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.