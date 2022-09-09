Broncos QB Russell Wilson says Seahawks tried to trade him ‘a couple of times’

Englewood, Colo. – The Seattle Seahawks’ March decision to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos came after more than a year of speculation over where the relationship between the two sides stood during Wilson’s 10-year tenure with the franchise.

The veteran quarterback confirmed on Thursday that this isn’t the first time his name has come up in potential trade conversations.

ESPN reported Earlier this week In 2018, the no. The Seahawks tried to trade Wilson to Cleveland for the No. 1 overall pick — the Browns eventually drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield — and he clarified that the report did not, though Wilson did not provide that level of detail. He was surprised.

“I’m sure they tried twice to see what was out there,” Wilson said. “It’s part of the business and being professional and everything else.”

Now the Broncos quarterback, whose first game with his new team is Monday night in Seattle, is pushing back against claims that he and his camp were upset by Seattle’s previous attempts to trade him.

“Upset is probably the wrong word,” he said. “I believe in my talent and who I am. I believe I’m one of the best in the world. I don’t worry about anything other than that.”

Lumen Field in Seattle is known as one of the loudest venues in football, and it’s especially charged on Monday nights. Players on both sides felt this week that Wilson would be well received by Seahawks fans.

“At the end of the day, you have to be able to separate the man from the player, and you have to understand that everybody is trying to do the best for them, and all you can do is hope they win and be excited for them to win,” Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett told reporters there. “So I really feel that way. I think Seattle should cheer for him for everything that he’s done — help bring the Super Bowl to this community, all the different types of stuff. He’s an amazing guy.”

Denver safety Justin Simmons echoed that sentiment Thursday.

“Anytime anybody has spent as long as he’s been anywhere in his career, but especially Russ in Seattle, going to Super Bowls and winning a Super Bowl there, I imagine it’s going to be a welcoming environment,” Simmons said. “It may not be, whatever it may be, but my opinion is that I hope it will be welcomed by him, but you never know.”

Wilson says his decade in Seattle was “one of a kind” and that the city “has always meant the world to me.”

“I couldn’t imagine not having those years in my life, how special they were and how many games we won and how many great thrillers and the Super Bowl we won and everything else,” he said. “I’m going to think about those memories and everything else and the joy of it and the gratitude of it. Also, we have a football game to play.

“I’m excited to go out there and play again. I love this game, I’m passionate about it. I have a lot of great teammates and great guys that I’m very close to on the other side. It’s going to be a great battle.”