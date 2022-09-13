new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One for Denver Broncos Melvin Gordon A strong message for the Seattle Seahawks After Monday’s surprise upset, he’ll be waiting patiently for that message to be delivered.

The Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 after Denver A controversial missed field goal attempt Russell Wilson in the final seconds of Lumen’s return to the field.

But while Seattle was rejoicing in the win with quarterback Geno Smith, veteran running back Melvin Gordon was looking forward to the last laugh.

“They can laugh now. I saw Pete Carroll. He’s on the sidelines celebrating. That’s cool. Hopefully we can see those guys again in the Super Bowl,” Gordon said Tuesday, via DNVR .

“The goal is definitely to have the last laugh. They can giggle now.”

Wilson completed 29 of 42 pass attempts for 340 yards and a touchdown in his Debut with Denver , But the Broncos struggled to overcome their red-zone incompetence with two fumbles at Seattle’s 1-yard line.

Gordon, who was responsible for one of those mishaps, said the game was a Denver loss.

“We definitely beat ourselves,” he said via NFL Network after the game. “We got into the red zone too many times. We couldn’t convert. It didn’t matter if we went for the fourth. We had to get the job done. We didn’t worry. We put our heads down one time. Two hours because we’re competitors, and we hate to lose.

“We knew we shot ourselves in the foot. We knew we were a good team, but obviously we made more mistakes than them. In the National Football League, it doesn’t matter if you’re the better team or not. You make mistakes, you lose.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.