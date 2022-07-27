Brittney Griner’s timeline: What’s happened since the WNBA star was taken into custody

More than five months have passed since Brittney Griner tried to cross into Russia and instead faced drug charges that could have sent her to prison for years.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and eight-time WNBA All-Star was “wrongfully detained,” according to the Russian United States government, on charges that she brought vape cartridges filled with hashish oil in her luggage on her way back to play for a professional team there.

Griner was in pretrial detention for more than three months before this month’s trial. She could be in jail till December 20 if no verdict is delivered. But her lawyers said that the decision will come out in August.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to Griner’s arrest.

February 17: Greiner stopped at the airport

Griner was stopped by Russian authorities, though the public did not know for more than two weeks. Pictures released later showed her facing security at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport as she returned to play for Russian professional basketball team UMMC Ekaterinburg.

Griner’s arrest would not be made public for nearly three weeks. After Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas). Said on March 9 The arrest took place on February 17.

February 24: Russia invades Ukraine

After weeks of ramping up military operations near the country’s shared border, Russia has launched a bloody invasion of Ukraine. In response, the US provided military support to Ukraine and imposed economic sanctions on Russia.

March 5: News of Brittney Griner’s arrest emerges

The Russian Federal Customs Service said they detained a “professional basketball player, member of the US National Basketball Association, two-time Olympic basketball champion of the US team.” Russian state news agency TASS identified the player as Griner.

The Russian Federal Customs Service fills grainer carried vape cartridges with “cannabis oil.”

The WNBA, Phoenix Mercury and USA Basketball all said they were monitoring the situation.

March 6: US government talks about Griner

At a press briefing, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was asked about Griner’s arrest for the first time.

“We have an embassy team working on cases of other Americans detained in Russia.” Blinken said Together with the President of Moldova Maia Sandu. “We are doing everything we can to see that their rights are upheld and respected.

When asked about the Griner case since then, Blinken has generally referred to “all Americans detained overseas.”

March 7: Cherelle Griner speaks

Britney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, posted an emotional Instagram message thanking supporters and confirming that Britney Griner has been in Russia for weeks.

“My heart, our hearts, are beating with each passing day,” Written by Cherelle Griner. “I miss your voice. I miss your presence.,” You are our man! There are no words to express this pain. I hurt, we hurt. We look forward to the day when we can love you together as a family.”

March 17: Extension of pretrial hearing

Russian state media reported earlier that Griner’s pre-trial detention had been extended until May 19. A US State Department official told USA TODAY Sports that the embassy in Moscow was denied consular access.

March 23: Griner allowed to meet US officials

Consular access was eventually granted and Griner was “in good standing,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

April 27: Trevor Reed is freed

An American, ex-Marine Trevor Reed, who was believed to be “wrongfully detained” in Russia, was freed in a prisoner exchange. Griner and Paul Whelan remain in custody.

Reid appeared at a rally for Griner in her hometown of Houston, Texas on June 9 and advocated for her and Whelan’s release.

May 3: US classifies Griner as ‘wrongfully detained’

The US State Department says it has reclassified Brittney Griner as “wrongfully detained” by the Russian government. As such, Griner’s case will be transferred to the Office of the Special Presidential Representative for Hostage Affairs at the State Department.

May 6: WNBA season begins

The WNBA season begins on a bittersweet note. Teams display “BG 42” decals on the courts and players wear “We Are BG” shirts during the season.

May 25: Cherelle Griner on Good Morning America

Cherelle Griner went on “Good Morning America” ​​and told Robin Roberts that she wanted to play President Joe Biden and bring his wife home.

“I keep hearing that he has the power to say, ‘She’s a political pawn,'” Cheryl Greiner said. “If they’re holding on to her because they want you (Biden) to do something, I want you to do it.”

May 27: Brittney Griner is detained for 100 days

Brittney Griner’s 100th Day of Detention in Russia

June 13: State Department officials meet with Mercury

State Department officials, including those from the Office of Hostage Affairs, met with Mercury members about the Biden administration’s efforts to secure her release.

June 27: Pretrial detention extended by 6 months

A Judge Griner sets the trial Starting that Friday. Griner faces a possible 10-year prison sentence for the charges.

July 1: Trial begins

Russian legal experts described the trial as a “sham,” but Griner’s trial began with the testimony of two witnesses and the absence of two others.

July 4: Griner’s letter to Biden is released

Greiner’s representatives shared a few lines from the handwritten note to Biden, including:

“… As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey or any achievements, I fear that I will be here forever,” Greiner wrote.

July 6: Biden, Harris call Cherelle Griner

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak by phone with Cherelle Griner.

“The President called Cherelle to assure her that he is working to get Britney released as soon as possible,” the White House said in a statement.

July 7: Griner pleads guilty

Griner pleaded guilty to the drug charges, saying she accidentally packed the cartridges in her luggage.

“I want to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner said in English, per Reuters.

According to experts, a guilty plea is a means to obtain a more lenient sentence.

July 14: Greiner finds support in court

Back on the court, Griner at one point had his name and number on the uniform as a tribute as part of the 2022 All-Star Game. Holding up a photo of fellow WNBA players wearing 42.

UMMC Ekaterinburg’s captain and general manager also testified on Griner’s behalf.

July 15: Lawyer argues Griner is allowed to use marijuana

“The attending physician gave Britney recommendations for the use of medical marijuana,” said her lawyer, Maria Blagovolina. “Permit issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health.”

July 26: Britney Greiner’s attorneys argue for the use of marijuana

Griner’s lawyers questioned a narcologist about whether marijuana could be used to treat chronic pain. Her team did not dispute that she should not have brought the vape cartridges and that they were accidentally packed.

July 27: US makes ‘significant’ offer for prisoner swap

Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken said the US has offered to bring home Americans Griner and Paul Whelan, who have been in Russian custody since 2018, serving 16 years in prison on espionage charges.

CNN reports that the US has offered Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as “The Merchant of Death,” for a prisoner exchange.

“We have the advantage of sending clear, direct messages to the Russians on key priorities,” Blinken said. “These include the return of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan and the pursuit of a grain deal.”

Follow Chris Bumbaka on Twitter @BOOMbaca.