Brittney Griner’s lawyers have appealed her nine-year Russian prison sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — Lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner have filed an appeal against her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession, Russian news agencies reported Monday, amid talks between the U.S. and Russia that could lead to a high-profile inmate. conversion

Griner, an eight-time All-Star center and two-time Olympic gold medalist with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing marijuana oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Griner admitted to having the boxes in her luggage, but said she accidentally packed them in a hurry and that she had no criminal intent. Her defense team submitted written statements that she was prescribed marijuana to treat pain.

Her February arrest comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At the time, Griner, recognized as one of the greatest players in WNBA history, was returning to Russia, where she would play in the US League offseason.

Lawyer Maria Blagovolina was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying Monday that the appeal had been filed as planned, but the reasons for it were not immediately clear.

The nine-year sentence was close to the 10-year maximum and Blagovolina and co-lawyer Alexander Boykov said after the conviction that the sentence was too high. He said that in such cases, the accused are sentenced to an average of five years in prison, and one-third of them get parole.

Before her indictment, the US State Department declared Griner “wrongfully detained” — a charge Russia vehemently denies.

Reflecting mounting pressure on the Biden administration to bring Griner home, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken took the unusual step of publicly disclosing in July that Washington had made a “substantial offer” to bring Griner home, along with Paul Whelan. An American serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage.

Blinken did not elaborate, but the Associated Press and other news outlets reported that Washington had offered to free Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US and once nicknamed the “Merchant of Death.” .”

On Sunday, a senior Russian diplomat said talks about the exchange had been held.

“This very sensitive issue of the exchange of convicted Russian and US citizens is being discussed through the channels defined by our presidents,” Alexander Darchiev, head of the North American department of the Foreign Ministry, told state news agency Tass. “These people are, in fact, being discussed. Russia has long wanted the release of Viktor Bout. The details should be left to the experts.”