While the US continues to negotiate a potential deal Secure the release of Brittney Griner From Russian custody, the WNBA star returned to court on Tuesday, where her defense team argued that the prosecution’s analysis of her possession of marijuana was flawed.

Griner’s attorney, Maria Blagovolina, told reporters that clarity is needed around these ingredients. Two-time Olympic gold medalist She was in possession when she was arrested on February 17 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

“There are a lot of factors that the court will consider,” Blagovolina said, adding that Griner “admitted that she brought something, but we need to know what she brought.”

During the trial, prosecutors called a state narcotics expert who analyzed the marijuana found in Griner’s luggage. She brought in an expert who challenged the analysis, alleging it was flawed and not in line with official rules.

Griner Pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges Last month, she said her “intention” was not to violate Russian law. She admitted that she had vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis, but admitted that she had no intention of breaking the law.

“To this day I still don’t understand how they got into my bags,” she said during her court appearance. “I have no intention of using or having in my possession any substance banned in Russia.”

Although the use of medicinal marijuana is not legal in Russia, her defense team provided testimony from doctors who prescribed marijuana to her as a treatment for pain.

Blagovolina said on Tuesday that they expected a verdict “very soon”, according to Reuters. Both sides are expected to conclude their arguments on Thursday, the outlet reported.

Griner faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.