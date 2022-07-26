New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brittney Greiner was back in a Russian court on Tuesday as her defense team tried to uncover why she brought marijuana through a Moscow airport five months ago.

Griner pleaded guilty to a drug charge earlier this month. She was accused of bringing vape cartridges containing cannabis-derived oils through a Moscow airport in February and has since been detained. She has yet to be sentenced and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Griner’s defense argued that she used medical marijuana to treat pain from injuries like many other professional athletes. Medical marijuana is illegal in Russia.

“With the prescription in place, Britney could have used it for medicinal purposes but not for recreational purposes,” lawyer Maria Blagovolina said in court, via Reuters.

Another hearing will be held on Wednesday.

During the trial, a representative of the US Embassy fainted in the courtroom. According to Russian media, the embassy representative tried to leave during the interrogation and collapsed at the door. It is reported that the person was taken to the hospital. It is not clear why the man passed out.

The US State Department characterized Griner as “wrongfully detained.” Griner admitted he had the cans, but did not intend to break the law.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that U.S. laws legalizing marijuana in some states had no effect on what was happening in Russia.

“If a US citizen is taken because she is smuggling drugs, and she does not deny this, it should be in accordance with our Russian local laws and not with the laws adopted in San Francisco, New York and Washington.” Zakharova said.

“If drugs are legalized in the United States – in many states – and this happens long enough, you realize that now the whole country is going to become drug addicts. It doesn’t mean that all other countries are following the same path. Way.”

Russian media have speculated that Griner could be exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who has said no exchange will take place until Griner is sentenced by Russian officials jailed in the US.

A Russian court authorized Griner’s detention until December 20.

