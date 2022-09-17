New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The White House said Friday that President Biden has begun meeting with the families of Brittney Greiner and Paul Whelan to discuss his continued commitment to bringing them home safely.

Griner’s wife, Cherelle, her agent, Lindsay Colus, Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth, and Jake Sullivan, assistant to the president for national security affairs, participated in the meeting, which began at 4:51 p.m. ET.

“The primary goal of today’s meetings is to update the families and make them fully aware of where we are and to make it clear to President Biden and his entire team what their focus is today,” National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said Friday. .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Meetings with the Griner family and the Whelans are to be held separately. It marks the first in-person encounter between the Biden administration and the families.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison in February for bringing vape cartridges containing marijuana-derived oils through a Moscow airport. Whelan was convicted on espionage charges and is serving a 16-year sentence.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed that the Biden administration made a “substantial offer” to Russia in late July to return Griner and Whelan. However, US officials said that Russia has not yet responded to this offer.

“But that doesn’t mean we’re not still in discussions,” Kirby said.

Kirby expressed surprise on Friday that Russia did not respond.

Russia Didn’t Respond to Our Offer to Release Brittney Greiner, Paul Whelan, Biden Administration Says

“We’ve made a serious offer. We want them to accept it clearly. These two people need to stay home anyway, period,” Kirby said. “But we understand that will probably be the result of a negotiation process, and we’re willing to engage honestly and fully, and we’re doing that. And we’re waiting for them to take the offer. The table.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The president is not giving up,” Kirby said Friday.

It is not clear whether the meetings are still going on.