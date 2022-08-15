New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brittney Greiner filed an appeal Monday against her nine-year prison sentence for bringing vape cartridges containing marijuana-derived oils through a Moscow airport.

Griner’s lawyer Maria Blagovolina told RIA Novosti that the appeal was filed. Griner was fined 1 million rubles — the equivalent of about $16,400.

The 31-year-old was arrested in Russia in February. She is returning to her Russian basketball team UMMC Ekaterinburg after a season off from international play. Since then she has been kept in the country. The US State Department declared her “wrongfully detained”.

Griner apologized in court earlier this month.

“I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans and the city (of Yekaterinburg) for the mistake I made and the trouble I caused them,” she said. “I also want to apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back home, the wonderful women of the WNBA and my wonderful spouse back home.”

Griner argued that he “honestly made a mistake” when he brought the vape cartridges through the airport, adding, “I hope it doesn’t end my life in your judgment.”

Russia confirms prisoner swap talks with US following Brittney Griner’s sentencing

Russian media speculated that Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death,” is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US for conspiring and aiding the killing of US citizens. A terrorist organization.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Rossiya-1 TV on Sunday that Moscow was ready for “professional dialogue and concrete steps” toward Griner and American Paul Whelan.

“People who have to deal with these things are prepared,” Zakharova said, via USA Today. “And this work was not done in the public eye.”

It is unclear how far the talks about the prisoner exchange have progressed.