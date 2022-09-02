New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brittany Aldean appeared ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Thursday and opened up about her fight to save the children.

Aldean, wife of a country music star Jason’s sideThe backlash came after she thanked her family for not changing her gender during her “tomboy phase”.

“I’m advocating for the kids,” she told Carlson. “I think kids shouldn’t be making these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They’re not mature enough; they should have parents who love them and advocate for them. We have an age for everything. We have cigarettes, driving, the military, voting…and some other reasons. Do people think that’s why kids can choose their gender at such a young age? That’s very troubling to me.”

She reiterated that children are “too young to make those decisions” and that they are “life-changing”.

Brittany Aldean says transgender comments were ‘taken out of context’ when she launched a charity clothing line

“Doing that at such a young age has a lot of ramifications,” she continued. “Society needs to be able to sit back and talk our minds through it Fight for these children.”

A few days earlier, Aldean took to her Instagram to announce the launch of her new charity clothing line, which she wrote was simply “taken out of context.”

“Usually, my words were taken out of context last week,” she captioned photos of the new tops on Wednesday. “Instead of twisting my words about twisting, I chose to bring some good out of it,” she added.

Aldean teamed up with musician Chuck Vick’s wife Cassie to launch a Barbie-inspired T-shirt with the phrase “Don’t Tread on Our Kids.” The motif may be a reference to her being called “Rebel Barbie”. Maren Morris.

According to Aldean, proceeds from the clothing line will go toward Operation Light Shine, a charity that “combats child exploitation and human trafficking.”

Aldean’s comments stem from comments she made earlier in the week about her “tomboy phase.”

On her Instagram, Aldean shared a video showing her followers how she transforms from a bare face to full glam with a foundation brush.

She captioned the post, “I really want to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girl life.”

In response, country musicians Maren Morris and Cassady Pope criticized the video, saying that celebrities “can see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their message,” while Pope tweeted, “It’s easy not to be a crap human being. ? Sell your clip-ins and zip it up?” Do it, Rebel Barbie.”

In response, Aldean responded, “Justifying child genital mutilation under the guise of love and calling it ‘sex determination care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to preserve their innocence. .”

Meanwhile, Jason’s public relations firm, Greenroom, announced that they would no longer represent the country star.

“Music has always been a core focus of The Greenroom, so we had to make the tough decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason,” Tyne Parrish, co-owner of The Greenroom, said in a statement Thursday. Billboard. “We’re no longer the best people for the gig, but will always be big fans of his music – he’s one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

