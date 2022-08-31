New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brittany Aldean Her comments comparing her “tomboy phase” to transgenderism were taken out of context and used the controversy to inspire a new charity clothing line.

“Usually, my words have been taken out of context this past week,” she captioned photos of the new tops on Wednesday before adding an eye roll emoji.

“Instead of twisting my words about being twisted, I chose to bring some good out of it,” Brittany added.

Britney, who is married to country music star Jason Aldean, teamed up with musician Chuck Vick’s wife Cassie to release a Barbie-inspired T-shirt with the phrase “Don’t Tread on Our Kids.” The theme refers to Brittany being labeled “Rebel Barbie”. Maren Morris.

According to Brittany, the clothing line will benefit Operation Light Shine, a charity started to “fight child exploitation and human trafficking.”

The mother of two shared the post after comments about her “tomboy phase”.

Britney created a video reel on Instagram where she showed her two million followers how she goes from a relatively makeup-free face to full-on glam with a brush of foundation, while a clip of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “Upgrade U” played.

She captioned the post, “I really want to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girl life.”

Country music singers Cassady Pope and Morris were among those to criticize the seconds-long video, with Pope tweeting that celebrities “can see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their message,” with Morris adding, “It’s too easy, can’t you be a trash man?”

“It’s easy not to want to be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it up, Rebel Barbie,” Morris wrote in full.

“You’d think celebrities with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we hear someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Really cool,” Pope also wrote.

Brittany shared the Pope’s message on Instagram with a follow-up, “Advocating for genital mutilation of children under the guise of love and calling it ‘sex determination care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence.”

“One day Memphis wants to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy wants to be a cat. They’re kids,” she told Jason of her two children.

“Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they are willing to make life-changing decisions for their children who are not old enough to fully understand the consequences of those actions. Save love until your child is mature enough to make their own life decisions as adults.”

Until then, leave the children alone,” she concluded her response.

Brittany’s post isn’t the only one with backlash. “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy commented on her original “Tomboy Phase” Instagram reel with a few laughing emojis, followed by “That’s it!”

Brittany’s husband is Jason He also showed off his support writing, “Elmao!! I’m glad they didn’t either, cause you and I couldn’t work.”

Morris seems to have gone back and forth online. “The Bones” singer shared photos from last month of her trip with her 2-year-old son, who she calls “the biggest trooper.”

“He’s only 2 years old, but came alive on this run. He’s talking more than ever, has seen every zoo, aquarium and children’s museum America has to offer,” she wrote.

She added: “Kids and touring has been a creative adjustment, a lot of people have helped us make it real, but we’re making it work,” before adding that she misses her husband and “can’t wait to be home.”

Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright contributed to this report.