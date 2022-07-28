New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Britney Spears Spears received another recent win in her conservatorship case when a judge ruled Wednesday that she does not have to sit for a deposition.

Spears’ attorney, Matthew Rosengart, argued in court that she “feels traumatized by what she went through” and that it “retraumatizes” her, according to Page Six, answering questions from her father, Jamie Spears’ attorney, Alex Weingarten.

Weingarten reported Plans to appeal The decision

Jamie Spears will sit for a deposition by Aug. 12 and will have to turn over any documents he has, the outlet reported. Family members continue to fight over attorneys’ fees and other costs related to the 13-year conservatorship, which ended last year.

As of November 2021, Spears is an independent woman, freed from the reins of her guardians, who are primarily overseen by Jamie. The news comes after a social media spat between Spears and mother Lynne Spears. Since then She deleted the post on InstagramSpears shared text messages she sent to both her mother and friend Janssen while she was under conservatorship.

Spears did not claim her mother or friend She responded to the texts and wanted to share the proof with people.

In text messages she sent to her mother, she said, “I literally feel all the medicine sick in my stomach … I feel like he’s trying to kill me.”

On Monday, Spears captioned screenshots of the messages she allegedly sent to her mother, saying, “I’ll show it because there’s no response … When I come out, in her words, ‘You should visit me and give me a hug.'”

Spears also shared texts she sent to her friend Janssen, which Spears said went unanswered.

According to the pop star, she asked her friend about the drug doses she was being given, “And what do you think about the lithium levels and it’s been monitored for a long time … I guess you’d say I would be. Okay but still not making sense.”

But Janssen took to her own Instagram story to reveal her account of what happened, and showed “proof” that she actually responded to Spears.

Jansen allegedly wrote, “I didn’t know a ton about lithium so I had to research it. If it turns out to be toxic to you then you have the symptoms listed in the last text.”

Lynn reposted Jansen’s argument On her Instagram, she wrote, “Britney, I have all the ‘conversations’ too! I feel bad for you that you feel betrayed by the people who love you the most! Let me come to you! I love you!”

Spears’ original title was aimed at her sister Jamie Lynn, who she also became an estranged relative of in the past year. Britney wrote, “PS my sister’s text after 3 days of no text saying ‘Why are you fighting it because they won’t let you go?’

But the story does not end there. Spears has more to say.

In another Instagram post, which has since been deleted, Spears wrote, “Yo Ma, did you let people know this was one of the only times you messaged me back??? Play responsible parent and go to church in Louisiana…it’s a joke!!! Y’all are for me! Ruined it … I don’t remember ever getting a text from you!!!”

Spears also claimed that her mother molested her and that Ex-husband Kevin Federline She took the children. Spears added of Lynn, “… you abused me…”

Following the screenshots, Spears appeared to be turning a new page, wearing just a boa and a top hat, posting, “KEEP IT CLASSY Y’ALL” and three kissy lips emojis.

Reps for Britney Spears, Lynne Spears and Jensen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.