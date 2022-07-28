Britney Spears will not have to testify in her ongoing legal battle with her father, a judge said

(CNN) A California judge made the ruling Britney Spears She will not have to testify in her ongoing legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart said Wednesday.

The singer’s father will also have to submit all requested documents and appear for testimony, Rosengart said outside the courthouse, “another great day for Britney.”

“Brittany got her freedom last November and as many of you know, especially in light of the recent news, Brittney is moving on with her life,” Rosengart referenced. Star recently got married . “She wants to move on with her life. And yet that man, her father, her flesh and blood, they don’t want that.”

CNN has reached out to Jamie Spears’ attorney for comment on the decision.

“We hope (Jamie Spears) accepts his loss and moves on and leaves his daughter alone,” Rosengart told CNN in a statement. “That’s what any decent man, any decent father does.”

