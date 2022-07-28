Britney Spears will not have to testify in her ongoing legal battle with her father, a judge said

(CNN)A California judge made the ruling Britney Spears She will not have to testify in her ongoing legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart said Wednesday.
The singer’s father will also have to submit all requested documents and appear for testimony, Rosengart said outside the courthouse, “another great day for Britney.”
“Brittany got her freedom last November and as many of you know, especially in light of the recent news, Brittney is moving on with her life,” Rosengart referenced. Star recently got married. “She wants to move on with her life. And yet that man, her father, her flesh and blood, they don’t want that.”
CNN has reached out to Jamie Spears’ attorney for comment on the decision.
“We hope (Jamie Spears) accepts his loss and moves on and leaves his daughter alone,” Rosengart told CNN in a statement. “That’s what any decent man, any decent father does.”
The Grammy-winner was under court-ordered conservatorship for 13 years before it was terminated in November. Spears’ father served as her co-conservator since the conservatorship was established in 2008. This put her in charge of her financial and, in some places, her medical decisions.
The two faced off in court several times last year, and things came to a head in two emotional testimonies in which the singer pleaded with a judge to end the conservatorship. “Disgraceful.” Spears said she felt she was forced to perform, given no privacy, and forced to use birth control and take medication against her will.
Outside court Wednesday, Rosengart also took a moment to speak on his behalf AB 1663, a California bill that would reform the rules of custody proceedings, said that Spears “brought light to the issue,” which is now “beyond Britney.” The bill is currently being tabled in the state legislature.
“This is not about Brittany, this is beyond Brittany,” Rosengart said while surrounded by supporters of the bill. “There are too many people in the country and in the state who are not free and are under forced and abusive guardianship. And I look forward to working with legislators in both California and Washington DC.”