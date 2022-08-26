Britney Spears teams up with Elton John on ‘Hold Me Closer’, her first release in six years

She added that she “wanted to be fearless when I was younger.”

John said he was inspired to join forces with Spears by his husband David Furnish, and believes their duet will give her the confidence she needs after such a “traumatic time”.

“I’m really excited to be able to do it with her because if it’s a big hit, and I think it will probably give her a lot more confidence than she already has, and she’ll know that people love her. And care about her and want her to be happy, ” he said in an interview Parent newsletter

A quick scan of social media and it seems that fans are delighted with the joint release.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Such a great, beautiful song, you guys make an amazing team! We miss you so much Brit, you can’t imagine how happy I am to hear you sing again.”

Another said: “Welcome back! Hold me close this is fantastic! You have such a great voice!”

However, opinion was more divided among music critics.

Giving the song a four-star rating, The The Guardian’s Michael Cragg Spears “throws in some playful ‘yes,’ ad libs that sound more like actual yelps of delight than the robotic maneuvers of being shuttled from the studio to a waiting car.”

He adds that “Spears feels beckoned to find it again in music. Even if it’s the only way — and who can blame her if she doesn’t want to return to pop full-time — it feels like enough.”

Accordingly Vogue’s Christian Allaire “There’s something about Britney’s voice and dance tracks that go together so well — like red wine and a bread basket. She does things with her vocal voice that all the other pop girls can’t. That’s why she’s the true princess of pop.”